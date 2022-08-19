Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Bishop Peter Stuart says Southern Cross conservatives are like 'Miley Cyrus on a wrecking ball' through the Anglican church

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
August 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BROAD CHURCH: The Anglican Bishop of Newcastle, Peter Stuart, with the Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Katherine Bowyer, in August 2020. Picture: Simone De Peak

THE Anglican Bishop of Newcastle, Peter Stuart, has hit back at the conservative Anglicans who this week announced they were forming an independent Diocese of the Southern Cross implacably opposed to the ordination of women and same-sex marriage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.