Not since 2007 - when Sonny Bill Williams and Candice Warner were videoed at the Clovelly Hotel - has there been so much speculation about "what really happened" in toilets on licensed premises involving those who play rugba leeg. Both SBW and Candice Warner, just 21 and 22 years-old respectively at the time, have expressed regret about the matter. But both owned it, accepted it was embarrassing to those who loved them and apologised to those people.