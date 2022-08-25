They may not be able to make finals but coach Ryan Campbell says Adamstown's NPLW Northern NSW season is far from over.
With two appearances left, Rosebud are aiming to finish with as many points as possible and for a couple more strong performances against two of the competition heavyweights.
Sixth-placed Adamstown, who finished third in a COVID-shortened season last year, improved to 23 points with a 6-0 rout of Maitland (28), fifth, last weekend.
It was Rosebud's first win over the Magpies this campaign. But they have beaten second-placed Broadmeadow (46) and drawn with leaders Warners Bay (49).
"[Against Maitland], we did what we haven't done all year, which is not make mistakes," Campbell said. "We didn't make errors at key times and we actually took our chances in key moments of the game.
"We're not that unhappy with how we've played at times, we've just been inconsistent. But training for us is as usual.
"There's a lot of young ones there. They're turning up. They're performing. There's no real feeling of the season is over and we don't try any more. The attitude is good. They're all just getting on with it."
Adamstown face two big games to finish the season in third-placed Newcastle Olympic (33) on Sunday then Warners Bay in the final round.
Kimmy Trappett scored a double against Maitland to take her season tally to 20 goals in 18 appearances, making her one of the league's top scorer.
