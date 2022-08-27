Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Paul Broad's shock departure from Snowy Hydro another sign that 'green hydrogen' will not be as easy as its supporters say

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
August 27 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUDDEN HALT: Paul Broad, having resigned as head of Snowy Hydro after nine years in the job. No one is saying why, officially.

IN the letters page today, a correspondent, Paul Hartcher, of The Junction, writes to thank me for "belling the cat" about hydrogen - a reference to some recent things I'd written, most notably last Wednesday when I'd pointed out the historic problems with harnessing hydrogen, not least of which was its tendency to penetrate and weaken steel and other metals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.