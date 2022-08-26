Snowy Hydro chief executive Paul Broad sacked over Kurri gas plant

The Snowy Hydro Board has sacked its chief executive Paul Broad at the direction of Climate Change and Energy minister Chris Bowen.
The Newcastle Herald understands Mr Broad and Mr Bowen fell out over the government's plan to convert the gas-fired Hunter Power Project at Kurri into a green hydrogen plant.
It is understood Mr Broad recently expressed his doubts about the viability of introducing green hydrogen into the project to the minister.
It's also understood Mr Bowen also accused Mr Broad of leaking information about the project to the Herald, an assertion that is not true.
Another point of contention was Mr Broad's view that more gas-fired peaking plants needed to be built in the Hunter to stablise the energy grid.
Sources close to the government confirmed Mr Broad had been sacked.
Mr Broad has previously led several major government corporations including Hunter Water, Sydney Water and Energy Australia.
