Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle will restructure its Catholic Schools Office

The Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has completed its review of its Catholic Schools Office and decided to restructure the agency's leadership and teams.
The CSO is responsible for the leadership, operation and management of the diocese's 58 schools.
Advertisement
The diocese said the "guiding principals resulting from the review" had been endorsed by the Diocesan Trustees and had a core focus on education and student outcomes.
They include that "resources will remain consistent or be enhanced".
Diocese chief executive Sean Scanlon said changes included a restructure of CSO leadership and teams to align with the diocesan structure.
"All educational roles will stay within a distinct educational unit and are aligned to better support schools," he said.
"While non-educational roles, currently in the CSO, transfer to the relevant area of specialisation or expertise within our broader diocesan teams.
"We have consistently heard feedback from CSO staff, principals and school staff that non-educational work be reduced allowing for more capacity to focus on education and student outcomes.
"This model seeks to reduce administrative and other burdens through the provision of expert support for non-educational components."
He said the changes would "streamline and strengthen engagement and support for our staff and school communities".
"We anticipate better support for our school staff which in turn yields strong educational outcomes for our students and their families," he said.
The diocese said it would consult with staff to inform the final structure and expected the first phase of changes will be finalised and in place by the end of 2022.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.