HOPE Estate owner Michael Hope said it was a "strange" move to book Elton John shows at McDonald Jones Stadium, but he maintained any live music is positive for the industry in the Hunter.
John played two sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road shows at Hope Estate in January 2020 on what was supposed to be the UK pop-rock icon's final Australian tour.
Due to COVID cancellations, the Rocket Man extended his farewell tour and will perform two concerts at Broadmeadow's McDonald Jones Stadium in January.
Hope said due to John's next tour being configured for stadiums, it was not suitable for his winery.
"Normally I don't compete with stadiums, because they're for acts too big for my place, like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran," Hope said. "But I work on the promoters, and sometimes it comes off like it did for the Red Hot Chili Peppers [in 2019]."
"The more music that goes on the better. People need to get out and create jobs and spend some money, whether it's at my place or Hunter Stadium."
On Monday Irish pop band The Corrs announced they would play their first Australian show in 21 years at Hope Estate on November 26.
Hope said more major shows would be announced in the coming weeks for January and February.
INDIE-folk troubadour Josh Pyke has been a constant performer at Lizotte's over the past 13 years.
With the Lambton restaurant and theatre venue on the market, Pyke's upcoming show on November 26 could well be his Lizotte's farewell.
The 44-year-old released his seventh album To Find Happiness in March and Newcastle will be part of Pyke's 30-date Australian tour. Jezabels frontwoman Hayley Mary will support Pyke throughout.
