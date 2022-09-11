Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Yellow Billy Restaurant is hosting its first Kings Table long lunch and it promises to be as decadent as it sounds

By Lisa Rockman
September 11 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The art of cooking over fire will be explored at Yellow Billy Restaurant's inaugural Kings Table banquet later this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.