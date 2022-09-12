Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle carbon capture start-up Mineral Carbonation international is looking to explore for serpentine rock near the Hunter

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:00am
MCi Carbon established their pilot plant at the university's Newcastle Institute for Energy and Resources site in 2013. File picture.

A carbon capture start-up, operating out of the University of Newcastle, is looking to explore for materials near Gloucester to use in their demonstration plant.

Local News

