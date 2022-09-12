Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Lake Macquarie council: Speers Point pool upgrades and 20-year pool plan deferred for more information

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 12 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speers Point pool would become the jewel in the crown under the 20-year plan. Picture by Simone De Peak.

COUNCILLORS have pulled in the reins on a $15 million cash splash that would see swimmers dive into an aquatic and leisure centre with all the bells and whistles at Speers Point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.