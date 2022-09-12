COUNCILLORS have pulled in the reins on a $15 million cash splash that would see swimmers dive into an aquatic and leisure centre with all the bells and whistles at Speers Point.
Lake Macquarie City Council admits its six pools aren't up to scratch, and has developed a 20-year plan to fix ageing infrastructure, improve accessibility and provide better facilities for anything from competitive swim squads to aqua aerobics enthusiasts.
All up the investment could cost in the order of $28 million.
Councillors moved to defer the decision until after they could have a workshop, hoping to come to the table next time with a more "well-cooked" idea.
"I think it would be really good for all of us councillors to actually workshop some of the issues here, because I know that people have some issues about the possibility of committing ourselves to a considerable amount of money, in the tens of millions, for a long-term plan without knowing some of the details that are necessary," Cr Brian Adamthwaite said.
"As someone who has to make a decision on this I would like some more information before I send it out to the community.
"I would like the finish, the well-cooked, the all-put-together process so the community can look at that, and I don't necessarily feel comfortable with some of the matters that are in this particular policy."
Speers Point pool, opened in 1963, is set to be the jewel in the crown, with plans for a new warm water program pool, a large water play area, new adventure water zone, a health and fitness wellness centre, indoor heated learn to swim pool and upgrades to the grandstand and cafe.
The 25m outdoor pool would eventually be decommissioned under the plan.
And it's not just Speers Point that would be in for a face lift, with upgrades set out for Charlestown, Morisset, Swansea, West Wallsend and Toronto.
New indoor learn-to-swim pools would be built at three of the swim centres, with the council expecting higher demand at Speers Point, West Wallsend and Morisset in the future.
The council doesn't currently have the funds for a number of the upgrades, planning to rely on general revenue, developer contributions and grants to bring the plan to life.
It expects one pool will serve up to 39,600 people - and argues there's no need for a new pool to be built in the next two decades.
Even before COVID, visitation to council-owned pools were at the lower end for contemporary aquatic facilities, according to the council.
Each of the six pools run at an average loss of $334,500 per year, and the average cost per visit of $5.27 is considered more expensive than newer aquatic facilities, according to a council report.
"These performances suggest that the current council-owned swim centres are not fully servicing the potential aquatic facility market, and there is likely to be large levels of unmet demand," the report reads.
"There is no single council-owned swim centre that provides the full range and standard of aquatic facilities at the one venue, that would be considered fully contemporary."
The council expects upgrades to the Speers Point pool would increase visitation ten-fold, from 55,000 visits each year to around 550,000.
It estimates an investment of $28 million over 20 years would save the council $3.1 million across the five other swimming centres each year.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
