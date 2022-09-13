Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Western Suburbs Schoolboys Rugby League club fined more than $45,000 for damage to Ford Oval at New Lambton after wet weather

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The parkland around Ford Oval at New Lambton after cars used it for parking on Saturday, September 3. Pictures by Simone De Peak

Western Suburbs rugby league club has been fined more than $45,000 for repairs to Ford Oval and surrounds, which were severely damaged after heavy downpours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.