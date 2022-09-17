Newcastle Herald
September 17 2022 - 12:30am
Another financial boost for the state's greyhound participants

On the back of a year where record returns were received by NSW participants, Greyhound Racing NSW has announced an additional $2.1 million will fill the pockets of its owners and trainers in 2022-23.

