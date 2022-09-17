Another financial boost for the state's greyhound participants

On the back of a year where record returns were received by NSW participants, Greyhound Racing NSW has announced an additional $2.1 million will fill the pockets of its owners and trainers in 2022-23.
GRNSW's CEO Rob Macaulay announced that from October 1, 2022, fourth-place prize money will be paid in all events, and increases to travel allowances.
TAB racing - both city and provincial - will now include $100 for fourth place, country-graded TAB meetings will have fourth place prize money of $75, and non-TAB meetings will have fourth place of $50. This represents an additional $1.3 million to the prize money pool annually.
GRNSW is also adding $800,000 through increases to travel subsidies. At present, participants receive a $60 travel subsidy for the first dog they race at a meeting, then $30 for each additional dog. From October 1, they will receive $60 for every dog they take to a race meeting.
NSW greyhounds have enjoyed a dominant role in several feature races over the past year, and on September 11 it was another NSW win, this time in 'enemy' territory.
Michelle Sultana's flying sprinter Sacred Stance took out the $50,000 Group 2 Healesville Cup Final, beating one of the hottest fields of straight track sprinters assembled for some time.
It's a great reward for Michelle who took over training Sacred Stance earlier this year only to see the dog break down when leading clearly at his first start for her at Maitland. She persisted with the talented chaser and the dog won when resuming at Maitland, then won a heat of the NSW National Straight Track Championship at Richmond before having no luck in the final.
Back in April, Western Sydney trainer Christos Arletos was the talk of the sport when his 80-1 chance Zambidis - having just its sixth career start - scored a boilover win in the semi-finals of the TAB Million Dollar Chase.
Zambidis didn't win the $1 million event the following week, but perhaps Christos can do it this time around under unusual circumstances.
On September 10, in the City Qualifiers, Christos' dog Black Fox finished third and missed a semi-final berth. However, he was one of 16 dogs drawn as a reserve for the semis in case there were scratchings.
As fortune would have it for Christos, Impress Bromell was scratched from semi-final six, and the first reserve who gets its place in the fields is Black Fox.
It must be a little frustrating at times but you can only be in awe of the consistency of Noelene Holloway's greyhound King Kinloch.
On September 9 at The Gardens, her King finished second for the 74th time in his career. Add to that another 48 third placings and King Kinloch has been a fantastic performer for connections.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
