Who wants to win a million dollars?

While there would have been an abundance of nerves from the connections of the eight grand finalists, on TAB Million Dollar Chase night back on May 7 this year, the heart of Kimberley Kowalski was almost pounding through her chest.
Kimberley, from Cessnock, didn't have a runner in the big race at Wentworth Park that night, instead being been drawn as the winner of racing's biggest lucky door prize.
Everyone over 18 who purchased a ticket to the Million Dollar Chase grand final night went into a draw, with the lucky winner - Kimberley - having the opportunity to win $1 million. She then selected one of 100 envelopes. In 99 of those was a prize of $10,000, but in the other was $1 million.
Kimberley went with envelope number 4, the same as that Chase's favourite She's A Pearl was wearing. While Pearl would collect $1 million, Kimberley settled for $10,000, with the $1 million being in envelope number 42.
Kimberley has reinvested in the sport too, using some of her winnings to purchase a greyhound.
The Million Dollar Giveaway is on again on September 24, with everyone over 18 who buys a ticket to enter Wentworth Park that night, having the opportunity to turn that $20 investment into $1 million. For T&Cs see tabmdc.com.au.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
