First images of Newcastle Education Campus released

ARCHITECTURAL renders and concept designs for the controversial Newcastle Education Campus have been released, showing the state government's vision for the inner city school site.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the campus would be located on the main Newcastle High School site and include 37 new permanent learning spaces; five new support learning spaces; a new library, multi-purpose facility (hall), canteen and science laboratories.
"The upgraded campus will provide wonderful facilities that will benefit the local community now and for years to come," Mr Martin said.
"It is great to be able to share these with the community."
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said teachers were involved.
"Through valuable teacher feedback, we have been able to design an inclusive, collaborative and inspiring environment where students are nurtured, known and enabled to thrive," Ms Mitchell said.
"I'm proud that we are continuing our record investment in school infrastructure across NSW. We are working hard to provide a unique upgraded school with modern facilities designed specifically for this community."
As previously reported, the government announced the Newcastle Education Precinct on June 14, 2018, comprising "a new public school to meet future enrolment growth and upgrading Newcastle High School with expanded community facilities".
It denied the Herald's February 2020 application under the Government Information (Public Access) Act for access to documents about the precinct.
The Legislative Council called in November 2020 for papers relating to the precinct, which included a briefing for Ms Mitchell that said Newcastle High should be upgraded, there was "limited justification" for a new primary school and recommended including an integrated senior school for specific purpose.
The School Infrastructure website said space on the campus had been allocated for a future new primary school, "subject to enrolment demand and a second business case".
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said there were no details on how the community would be included in the campus.
"Surprise, surprise, after four years of waiting it takes the lead up to an election to finally see real progress on upgrades at Newcastle High," he said. "These pictures are pretty, but they're not what we were promised."
Masterplanning and concept designs were completed last year, the first two of four design phases.
NSW Treasury approved the final business case for the project in June 2022.
The project is considered a State Significant Development.
The Department of Planning and the Environment will assess the development application, which is expected to be lodged later this year.
Main works construction is expected to start late 2023.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
