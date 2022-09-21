Lowlands Bowling Club celebrated its 130th anniversary on Wednesday.
Lowy's, as it is known, is the oldest bowling club in Newcastle. The club's history is considered an important part of Newcastle's history.
During the English cricket side's tour of Australia in 1891-92, Dr William Gilbert Grace - the team captain - occupied the crease during a local match at the Cooks Hill ground.
After the cricket match, Dr Grace played bowls on the adjacent bowling green.
The game soon became popular with the locals as an enjoyable activity.
Legend has it, though, that some struggled to understand the game.
"Seems to me that they are a lot of elderly gentlemen playing marbles with large wooden balls," one outsider reportedly said.
But as more people took up the game, an additional site was needed.
New greens were built in King Edward Park, which became known as "Highlands".
Members who played on this upper reserve were known as "the highlanders", while those who remained on the old cricket ground were known as "the lowlanders".
Growing interest in the game led to the formation of Lowlands Bowling Club on September 21, 1892.
Bowls continued on the old cricket ground green until 1912, when the club moved to its present site in Centennial Park.
This shift occurred when the Australian Agricultural Company gave the land as a gift to the citizens of Newcastle.
The original bowling green is now the site of several classic early 20th century dwellings.
In the late 1890s, the highlands site became Newcastle Bowling Club.
Back to the present day, Lowlands club members celebrated on Wednesday with bowls, colourful clothing, an Indigenous smoking ceremony, lunch and a few ales.
Neil and Annette Kennedy have been members of the club for 25 years.
"It's been a good place for me," Neil said.
Neil was club president for a few years and a former secretary.
"They wouldn't let me be treasurer. They didn't trust me there," he quipped.
"I was also games secretary - that's how I started. Then the young blokes came along and kicked me out, which was good."
Asked if he was a good bowler, he said "not as good as my wife" [Actually, they're both good bowlers, having won various titles including mixed pairs].
The club modernised in 1983, allowing women to play bowls.
"They allowed the ladies to become full members," Annette said.
Before then, women were only "allowed to cook for the men, but they didn't dare come on the green", she said with a wry chuckle.
Annette is now the ladies' president.
"I've always called it my club. I wouldn't go anywhere else. Lowy's is the only place to be," she said.
"We've started this program to give lessons to ladies who want to learn how to bowl. We've had 13 new members this year, which is fantastic. It's boosting our membership."
Steve Glasson, a former number one bowler in the world, was among the dignitaries to attend the club's celebration.
"It's great to see a grassroots club kicking a goal in the local community and having wonderful facilities that the community can enjoy and embrace," said Steve, who played for and coached the Australian team - the Jackaroos.
He added that bowling was "a sport for all ages - whether you're seven or 70".
