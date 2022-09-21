Newcastle Herald
Lowlands Bowling Club celebrates 130th anniversary with big event

By Damon Cronshaw
September 21 2022 - 11:30pm
Lowlands Bowling Club celebrated its 130th anniversary on Wednesday.

