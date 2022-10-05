A TWO-YEAR standoff over who is responsible for repairing the Stockton breakwater and restoring access to the southern end of the beach has finally been resolved.
Work is expected to begin this month building a 68-metre rockwall to repair damage to the northern side of the Stockton breakwater caused by relentless erosion.
But don't expect to find out how much the works will cost, who is paying for it or if pedestrian access to the breakwater - a popular fishing spot - will be impacted, after City of Newcastle refused on Wednesday to answer the Newcastle Herald's questions about the long-awaited project.
Instead, a spokeswoman directed the Herald to the council's website, which does not reveal the information requested.
According to the council's website, the Stockton project will also provide beach access for operational vehicles and restore vehicle access to the breakwater.
Trucks will deliver the rocks and heavy machinery will be used to repair the breakwater, with construction starting after 7am due to noise concerns.
A Port of Newcastle spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday it would contribute $600,000 towards the repair of the Stockton breakwater, but said it was a council project.
"Port of Newcastle has not been advised if the breakwater will remain open to pedestrians during construction," she said.
In an email seen by the Herald that was sent to a Stockton resident last week, a City of Newcastle staffer said the work would be staged to "avoid any disturbances to the usage of the recreational facilities during the summer holidays".
"Coastal erosion events have exposed the foundations of the concrete surface, so both pedestrian and vehicle access to south Stockton beach remains closed and no vehicle access is available to the Stockton north breakwater," he wrote.
"The escarpment at the western end of the north flank of the Stockton north breakwater currently remains unprotected and inaccessible to recreational users, and vulnerable to further recession if an erosion event is to occur."
Two years ago, a council spokeswoman said it was working with Port of Newcastle to ensure repair of the eroded north face of the breakwater.
"This will allow for critical Port of Newcastle access way remediation, and access to be reinstated to the southern end of the beach," she said. "Current pedestrian and vehicle access to the beach is closed until the works are completed."
In response, Port of Newcastle's spokeswoman said the issue was not on port land, rather Crown Land just to the north of the breakwater, and City of Newcastle was responsible.
"Port of Newcastle is unable provide details of works or projects on land outside of its port lease," she said.
"While the Crown Land requiring repair is outside of the port lease area, in goodwill Port of Newcastle is having discussions with City of Newcastle to explore solutions."
When asked again about progress of the repairs in April last year, Port of Newcastle's spokeswoman said she was unable to provide details about any planned works because "this is on Crown Land and is outside of the port lease".
"Please refer all questions regarding the work to City of Newcastle," she said.
In response, City of Newcastle said it had been "working collaboratively" with Port of Newcastle since 2020 to resolve the issue.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.