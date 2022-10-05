Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

City of Newcastle to repair Stockton breakwater and restore southern beach access after two-year wait

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:57am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BREAKTHROUGH: City of Newcastle will begin work this month on restoring access to the southern end of Stockton beach after it was closed early last year following a major erosion event that ripped tonnes of sand from the beach.

A TWO-YEAR standoff over who is responsible for repairing the Stockton breakwater and restoring access to the southern end of the beach has finally been resolved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.