REINSTATING safe beach access on Newcastle's southern beaches, raked clean by huge waves during the year's wild weather, is expected to cost more than $1.1 million.
City of Newcastle on Thursday said works were beginning at Bar Beach and Merewether after significant damage left the sandy strip a rocky mess.
Temporary closures were put in place. The council said structural and coastal engineers had been assessing the damage and how to give people and vehicles access ahead of summer's arrival.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said bringing back access and enabling Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club to resume its operations were priorities.
"We know how much the community values these beaches, and with summer not too far away, we are spending over a million dollars along this stretch of beach now so that locals and visitors can get back to the activities they love," Cr Nelmes said.
"In addition to those more immediate actions, we are also looking ahead to the future to understand what these beaches may look like in decades to come."
Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club President Michael Clancy said the works was vital for the club.
"We are looking forward to seeing these works underway so that both our members and the broader community can safely get back to the beach this season," Mr Clancy said.
Temporary stairs have been completed at Bar beach, giving lifeguards access from the viewing tower and promenade down to the sand.
Other work slated for after summer includes upgrades for four beach accesses, a promenade with new stairs and an access ramp and hand rails.
A coastal management program for the span of beaches from Nobbys to Burwood is also in development to look at long-term options for the strip amid the increasing exposure to coastal erosion.
That document will go on public exhibition, return to councillors and ultimately be sent to the NSW Minister for Local Government for final certification.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
