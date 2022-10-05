Newcastle Herald
World cliff-diving champion Rhiannan Iffland jumps from a helicopter to promote Sydney Harbour contest

By Robert Dillon
October 5 2022 - 7:30pm
RHIANNAN Iffland could never have imagined when she learned to dive at Lambton Pool that one day she'd be taking the plunge out of a helicopter into Sydney Harbour.

