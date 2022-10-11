Beyond Zero Emissions CEO Heidi Lee will highlight the urgent need to accelerate Australia's energy transition at the Hunter Innovation Festival
Where were you raised and what influenced your career?
I grew up in Central Queensland. As a kid, I liked drawing and solving problems and would spend hours designing houses for fun. I was drawn to my grandad's optimism and 'mend-and-make-do' attitude. My favourite memories are visits to the local tip to salvage stuff to fix in his workshop.
What was your pathway?
I trained as an engineer then architect. I was introduced to environmental and sustainable design by 'solar architect' David Oppenheim and the team at Sustainable Built Environments. David had a big influence on my early thinking and interest in biophilic design and materials lifecycles/supply chains. At DesignInc Melbourne I worked closely with renowned Zimbabwean architect Mick Pearce, famous for designing large passive buildings modelled on termite mounds, including 'Council House 2' for Melbourne City Council.
How did you shift into the housing and sustainable cities space?
I am inspired by clever design that makes the world a better place - from gadgets in Grandad's workshop to large-scale systems design for buildings and precincts. Design thinking can be a tool for good at any scale and any sector. With my focus on sustainability I got to work across a range of health, education, social housing and research facilities.
How did you come to be involved with Beyond Zero Emissions?
I met the BZE team in 2010 working on their first report: the Stationary Energy Plan. I then volunteered as project manager for BZE's Buildings Plan, where we showed how every new-and-existing building in Australia could be zero emissions in 10 years. BZE's remit is to accelerate the transition to a prosperous and zero-emissions Australia. We do this by listening to the challenges of communities on the front-line of the transition, and co-designing solutions to decarbonisation challenges.
BZE's Million Jobs Plan has been supported by the NSW government. How was it developed, and how does it impact the Hunter?
The Million Jobs Plan covers seven sectors of the economy with a case study on the Hunter, chosen because it is a microcosm of the opportunities that renewable energy brings to the Australian economy. If we can demonstrate that the shift from fossil fuels can be smooth and profitable here, the Hunter can lead the way for the rest of Australia. The NSW government shares our vision and is setting up a pathway to revitalise manufacturing with Clean Manufacturing Precincts around the state, including the Hunter.
A BZE study cites the Hunter as being the ideal location for a renewable energy industrial precinct. Why?
Precincts cluster manufacturers together to share access to 100% clean energy. ACIL Allen modelling found that a Renewable Energy Industrial Precinct in the Hunter could create 34,000 jobs by 2032. The Hunter has the infrastructure - rail, port, a skilled workforce and an innovation ecosystem with proximity to University of Newcastle and CSIRO facilities. The Hunter also has the appetite with companies like Ampcontrol, Energy Renaissance, 3ME leading the way.
How likely is that going to become a reality?
It is inevitable that the Hunter economy seizes the opportunities of renewable energy to remain globally competitive. Tomago Aluminium recently announced their plan to transition to renewable energy, setting the stage for remarkable change that will impact the whole business ecosystem.
What will you be speaking about at the Hunter Innovation Festival?
Firstly, we'll be celebrating the incredible innovation at the event - the clean tech showcased and the range of speakers and talents on the day. My keynote will discuss why this matters and what's possible for Australia - the potential of Australia's green exports - modelled to represent more than $300 billion by 2050; the potential of our growing cleantech industry to service an exploding domestic market and compete globally; the urgency and opportunity of accelerating our energy transition.
How do you view the Hunter's potential to be a leader in the green energy industry, given it has transitioned greatly since the closure of BHP yet remains a key coal producer?
The Hunter is already emerging as a leader in green manufacturing and energy. The potential is here and now. When we talk about green industries in the Hunter, it's not just renewable energy, it's what you can do with it - renewable-powered manufacturing - repowering the region's manufacturing heritage with renewable energy to be competitive in the global market with low-cost energy prices.
How is BZE working with governments to bring environmental change?
We engage with governments closely to raise the ambition of what's possible and make sure that Australia seizes the opportunity that's ahead. We know from our industry partners that the private sector is shifting business models and innovating products, but governments set the policy settings to make the most of this opportunity.
