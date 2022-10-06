THE MURDER trial for 29-year-old Danielle Easey, whose body was found wrapped in plastic in Cockle Creek in 2019, has hit a snag as one of the jurors tested positive for COVID-19.
On what was supposed to be the third day of the five-week trial of Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol Marie McHenry, who have pleaded not guilty to murder, Justice Robertson Wright adjourned the matter as one juror isolated and another reported feeling unwell.
Instead of discharging the two jurors from the trial, Justice Wright decided on Thursday to hold off until early next week.
"The circumstances are that it is possible for us to continue with only 13 of you, the difficulty of course is that if we lose too many more of you we might then have to restart the trial and you would all have to be discharged," he said.
"With the lifting of all the isolation restrictions and wearing of masks on public transport, there is a risk in the next week or so that there may be a spike in COVID-19 infections or other similar conditions.
"If we proceeded with just 13 of you, there is a grave risk we would be reduced even further and have to stop the trial later."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
