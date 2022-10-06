Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Danielle Easey Cockle Creek murder: trial against Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol Marie McHenry delayed as juror tests positive to COVID-19

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police and forensic services at the former Ingham Poultry processing plant at Cardiff investigating the murder of Danielle Easey in 2019. Picture by Marina Neil.

THE MURDER trial for 29-year-old Danielle Easey, whose body was found wrapped in plastic in Cockle Creek in 2019, has hit a snag as one of the jurors tested positive for COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.