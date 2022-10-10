Harness Racing: Copps-Gallagher land daily double at Newcastle

Alistair Copps and Joshua Gallagher have combined for a trainer-driver double at Newcastle International Paceway on Monday.
The Sydney-based pair struck with Bara Riley in a maiden mile before backing up with Its Down To Digger two races later.
Three-year-old gelding Bara Riley broke through in what was his first career win, chasing down Nicky Kahn in the home straight and eventually edging ahead by 1.4 metres.
Two-year-old gelding Its Down To Digger followed suit, catching runner-up Paytons Rock on the last turn and pulling 6.1m clear by the finish post.
Werent Watching, prepared by Adam Ruggari and steered by Jack Callaghan, recorded Monday's most valuable victory, paying $17 in the eighth event while Rodney Atkins (To Infinitynbeyond) and Brad Elder (Rosberg) also saluted.
Newcastle Harness Racing Club will host three-year-old heats of the group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge series on Friday night.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.