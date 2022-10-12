Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Commitment pays off for Newcastle Knights NRLW back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale with Australian Jillaroos selection

MM
By Max McKinney
October 12 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yasmin Clydsdale will debut for the Jillaroos at the Women's World Cup, which begins November 1 - a fortnight after the men's tournament. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

YOU would be hard-pressed to find a more committed NRLW player than Yasmin Clydsdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.