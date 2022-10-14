NSW greyhounds among the country's Topgun invitations

The NSW industry has continued to strengthen over recent years, and that has been seen in feature race results.
It was also evident in the first half of October when the Melbourne Greyhound Racing Association issued invitations for the $150,000 Group 1 Topgun for sprinters and the $75,000 Group 1 Topgun Stayers event.
Connections of the 40 sprinters and 26 stayers who received invitations have until October 20 to declare whether they wish to be considered for events, which will be run on November 5 at The Meadows track in Broadmeadows, Victoria.
Of the invitations there were a dozen NSW sprinters were invited, while the country's best stayer Super Estrella headlines six NSW invitations in the Stayers' event.
It is being dubbed as Howl-o-ween, Greyhounds As Pets' first ever Halloween Adoption Day.
The day will be held at the home of huge GAP supporter Macarthur Pets on October 29 and is guaranteed to be fun for all who attend.
The GAP staff - and some of their dogs - will be dressed in Halloween costumes, so why not bring the family along? There will be around 40 of the most loveable, gentle greyhounds attending on the day, and any one of them could be the perfect pet for you to head home with.
If you have been thinking about adopting a greyhound, want to ask an expert questions about them, or just want to come and have a pat, this is an opportunity you don't want to miss.
The day kicks off at 10am and run through until 2pm, and if you are interested in adoption, why not register on their website, gapnsw.com.au.
In what will be the last one run on the current racetrack, the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club will host the final of their annual feature event, the time-honoured Ladbrokes Goulburn Cup, on October 21.
It was announced recently that Goulburn will undergo a major track upgrade with a new straight track to be built, with significant works to be conducted on the circle track as well.
The Ladbrokes Goulburn Cup, and its supporting event the Fireball, are events targeted each year by NSW and interstate trainers, and the heats have attracted some handy performers again in 2022 after the prize money was lifted from $25,000 to now $40,000 to the winner.
Another club hosting a prestigious feature race in coming weeks is Maitland with their Future Stars final on October 27.
The event has been a stepping stone for some very handy chasers in the past with 2019 Million Dollar Chase winner Good Odds Harada, 2018 MDC placegetter Sky Wave, and 2022 MDC runner-up Zipping Kyrgios all winning the event in the early stages of their careers.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
