Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill primed to start season with win against former club Perth Glory

By Robert Dillon
October 13 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill is focused on a winning start. Picture by Simone De Peak

NEW Jets recruit Brandon O'Neill isn't looking at Saturday's clash with his former club, Perth Glory, as anything more than a chance to launch the season on a winning note.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.