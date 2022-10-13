Newcastle Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill primed to start season with win against former club Perth Glory

NEW Jets recruit Brandon O'Neill isn't looking at Saturday's clash with his former club, Perth Glory, as anything more than a chance to launch the season on a winning note.
Newcastle were supposed to kick off their 2022-23 campaign against the Mariners at Central Coast Stadium last weekend, only for a torrential downpour to force the derby's indefinite deferral.
Instead Newcastle play their first A-League game at home against last season's wooden spooners, who O'Neill left in June, just one season into a three-year deal.
At the time, Perth CEO Tony Pignata described the club captain's departure as "very disappointing", saying: "If a player no longer wishes to play for Perth Glory, there is no point in forcing them to stay."
O'Neill told the Newcastle Herald he harboured no ill will towards his home-town club, saying it was a "big decision" to leave, but one that he felt was best for all parties.
"You've got to be able to look yourself in the mirror, and I know deep down inside myself that if I'm happy and I'm challenged and in the right environment, then I wake up and spring out of bed and I'm ready for the day ahead," he said.
"I don't think it's any fault of anyone's.
"I just didn't feel like me. I had long, hard chats with family members and my wife, and they could see I wasn't myself.
"Through that process a decision was made and I had to choose the right environment, under the tutelage of the person who was going to get the best out of me.
"I had to pick the place that was going to make Brandon O'Neill happy again. And Newcastle under [coach] Arthur [Papas] was definitely the right decision."
O'Neill said he was relishing his new surrounds but added: "I didn't move here for the lifestyle. I've come here to win things.
"And that starts this weekend. Playing against my old team is just a step towards winning the championship.
"The season is like a three-stage process, and the first stage is getting off to a good start. That's what we want to do on the weekend, regardless of who we're playing, whether it's Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne - whoever."
At 28, the midfielder is a young veteran of 137 A-League games for Sydney FC and Perth, as well as stints abroad in Korea and Thailand and a lone game for the Socceroos.
During his five seasons with Sydney, he featured in two grand final triumphs and wants to help Newcastle enjoy similar success.
"History tells you it's important to start the season well, consolidate in the middle part, and peak at the end of the year," he said. "That's the way we plan to operate this year, and we're ready to deliver on that."
