RESIDENTS at a Newcastle-based nursing home say they are not getting the support they need to get out of bed when they want to, go for walk, or even to go to the toilet.
Four residents at Bupa Waratah say delays in accessing support from staff to go to the toilet has led to incidents "impacting on their dignity".
BUPA Waratah is required to have an external adviser in place until at least January to ensure it achieves compliance across a wide range of areas of concern identified during a site visit earlier this year.
It has also been required to provide training for its staff as a result of a sanction put in place by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.
The watchdog's assessment team said that one consumer was heard requesting for a staff member to stop, and a staff member subsequently speaking over the top of the consumer insisting they needed to wash the consumer's face.
Another resident said they didn't get a choice about when they got out of bed, had a shower, or attended activities, and were not supported to take a walk to help with their mobility and for enjoyment as frequently as they would like.
In another case a resident said they would like to get out of bed, but this 'rarely happens'. The assessment team also found that psychotropic medications were not managed in line with best practise.
Another issue of concern related to daily living services and supports, with residents of the home saying they were bored, lonely, and had nothing to do.
One said the service was a lonely place, another said they were lonely and bored with staying in their room. One resident said they were so lonely they could cry, and there was no one at the service to talk to.
Residents and their representatives said there were too few staff to deliver safe, quality care, with consumers left waiting for care, and not receiving the care they need.
A Bupa spokesman said management has apologised to residents, their families and carers and were committed to change. "We are sorry we let our Waratah community down," a Bupa-issued statement said. "We are committed to rebuilding trust and in the five months since the Commission's visit, we have made a number of changes in the home, including appointing a new general manager, welcoming new team members and improving processes.
"Our team at Waratah remain focused on providing the high-quality aged care that our residents and their families expect and deserve, and we're monitoring progress and working towards our next assessment."
