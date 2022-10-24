WHEN Kate Brettell moved with her family to Newcastle nine months ago from Amsterdam, known for its thriving startup scene, she was "happily surprised at how much cool stuff is happening here".
One of 30 recipients of the City Of Newcastle's New Move grants, designed to attract entrepreneurs to bring their businesses to the city, Ms Brettell had access to the Landing Pad, a co-working space labelled a "hothouse for entrepreneurs" within the University of Newcastle's I2N Hub.
"I started using the space once school started this year. I had been working from home during all of COVID so I was really excited to be able to go to an office again where there would be an opportunity to connect with other people," she says.
On Tuesday, applications open for three months of free access to the Landing Pad, a joint initiative of City of Newcastle and the University, valid until June next year.
Describing Newcastle as a "start-up heaven", Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen said the space was ideal for entrepreneurs seeking access to smart city infrastructure, an investor network and collaboration with academic experts.
"The Landing Pad initiative provides the extra encouragement for entrepreneurs to build their base from our city and help create new jobs or support emerging industries," he said. "Local governments often spend a lot of time and money trying to attract big businesses. We've flipped that narrative and are attracting highly skilled entrepreneurs who's bring their networks, their expertise, and their innovative businesses to create local opportunities."
With a background in learning and organisational development, and program and project management, Ms Brettell is now working as a leadership coach, facilitator and consultant in the area of women's leadership, gender equality and systems change.
"I started my business when I was living in Amsterdam during COVID as a way to create work for myself in an area I am passionate about, while still having the flexibility to manage my family life in a country where I wasn't familiar with the employment landscape," she says.
Ms Brettell, whose brother was already living in Newcastle when she moved, and whose parents have since relocated, said The Landing had helped her to start building a new professional network. She said the managers had helped her get set up and shared helpful resources.
"They also really foster a sense of community through the regular events and connecting and introducing people to each other," she said.
"It has been a great way to build my professional network in Newcastle and a really soft landing for my business, giving me a place to meet with clients and new connections."
Ms Brettell is now doing the bulk of her online coaching work at home, but likes to get to The Landing when she doesn't have client calls and "when I want to be more social".
"It's exciting to know I'm part of a community where there are creative and innovative people working on exciting projects, products and businesses. I think the support the Landing Pad provides is a key driver of this," she says.
Business, news and feature reporter.
