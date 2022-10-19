IT began with the goal of raising the standard of care for people with mental illness in the Hunter.
But 30 years on, Everymind's work in the mental health and suicide prevention space is now recognised on a global scale.
Formerly the Hunter Institute of Mental Health, Everymind was established in July, 1992, after Professors Trevor Waring and Vaughan Carr identified a need to provide extra education and training for local mental health professionals and community groups.
This later expanded to include teachers, journalists, and the community.
Everymind director Jaelea Skehan said their work with the media was recognised as "international best practice" in the World Health Organisation's first global report on suicide in 2014.
But she was particularly proud that the organisation had remained Hunter-based throughout its 30-year history given the work it now does nationally.
"For us, the longevity of an organisation that's based in a regional centre and works nationally in prevention of mental ill health and prevention of suicide is fantastic," Dr Skehan said.
"Demonstrating that you can play a significant role, not just locally but also nationally, from our base in Newcastle is something we are immensely proud of."
Dr Skehan said one of Everymind's major objectives was translating evidence into practice and building the capacity of individuals, families, services and communities to be involved in mental health and suicide prevention.
Celebrate the organisation's anniversary after the third annual Trevor Waring Memorial Lecture on Thursday, October 27, via everymind.org.au.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
