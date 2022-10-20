Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW Labor is yet to commit to offshore dredging as long term solution for Stockton coastal erosion crisis

By Matthew Kelly
October 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Crakanthorp and former Labor leader Jodi McKay met Stockton residents in February 2020. Mr Crakanthorp has advocated for the Stockton community over many years. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Pressure is mounting on state Labor to commit to funding a long-term solution to the Stockton Beach erosion crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.