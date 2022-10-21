Hunter owners Australian Bloodstock praying for rain for Gold Trip in Cox Plate

It's a case of wetter the better for Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock (AB) as they chase a change of luck in the Cox Plate (2040m) at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
AB paid a late entry fee to back-up the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Gold Trip in the $5 million race following his close second in the Caulfield Cup (2400m) on Saturday. That run and predictions of a rain-affected track have led to strong support for Gold Trip, which has been backed from $26 into $14 with TAB.
AB director Luke Murrell hoped that was a sign their fortunes in the race were changing. Last year, Gold Trip was controversially denied a start by Racing Victoria veterinarians. In 2020, Mugatoo was a luckless fourth after being stuck wide throughout.
"Mugatoo should have won his year and we were really confident Gold Trip could have won last year," Murrell said.
"It's not ideal coming back from 2400 to 2000, but he's an older, tough horse now.
"We're just hoping that different form [away from Zaaki, Anamoe, Alligator Blood and I'm Thunderstruck] comes into play and the more rain the better.
"He's probably been unfairly handicapped in all his lead-up races so at least he meets these at level weights."
AB also have Kris Lees-trained Willinga Beast in the Crockett Stakes after opting against racing in the Brian Crowley Stakes at Randwick.
"I'm just hoping the rain comes, that's the gamble," Murrell said.
"But we thought this race could be a length or two weaker and the one to beat there, Greece, she hates a wet track.
"She's against her own age and sex there as well."
They hoped to back-up Willinga Beast in the Coolmore Stud Stakes a week later at Flemington.
As for Gold Trip, Murrell said he would continue on to the Melbourne Cup on November 1 if he ran well on Saturday.
"Realistically, with 57.5 kilos in a Melbourne Cup, he's horrendously weighted in that," he said.
"So to put all your eggs into one basket and say we're going to beat history is a massive call, so we thought we'd run here and see what happens."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
