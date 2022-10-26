MIDFIELD dynamo Callum Timmins is adamant the Newcastle Jets "haven't even scratched the surface" in terms of the type of football they want to produce.
The Jets face their first major test against fellow unbeaten outfit Western Sydney Wanderers at what is likely to be a heaving Comm Bank Stadium on Friday night.
It is the Jets' maiden road trip after opening their campaign with consecutive home wins over Perth (2-1) and Wellington (3-1).
"It's a brilliant start," said Timmins, who played 15 minutes off the bench against Wellington in his Jets debut.
"They were two different types of games. The first game was very physical. It shows we can add that to our game.
"In the second game, at 3-1 we were pretty comfortable. We could have had another two or three goals maybe in the first half alone. That was a bit frustrating. In the second half we didn't play our football as much towards the back end. We still looked comfortable even though we were not playing our football."
It is the first time the Jets have opened the season with back-to-back wins.
Their previous best haul from two games was four points. The last time they achieved that was in season 2017-18 when they went on to finish second.
"We have a very good group. We are all ambitious. The coaching staff and the players," Timmins said. "I feel we can achieve something this year. There is a lot of belief in the squad and how we are playing. We haven't even scratched the surface to what we could do.
"Winning is a habit. When you win you can feel the atmosphere in the changing room, around training.
"You can see the belief keeps growing and growing, the more you win.
"Even when we are training, you want to win the small-sided games. We have a very competitive environment in training.
"Sometimes training is more intense than the games.
"That is what we want to work towards.
"A few of the lads say, 'we don't want to waste a day'."
Western Sydney coach Marko Rudan overhauled the Wanderers roster after finishing 10th last season - the fifth straight year the club has not featured in the play-offs.
Foreigners Milos Ninkovic, Marcelo Guedes, Romain Amalfitano and Suleman Krpic head a large contingent of fresh faces that also includes proven Australians Lawrence Thomas, Brandon Borrello and Calem Nieuwenhof.
"It is another test of character, going away and playing in Western Sydney where the atmosphere might be a bit hostile," Timmins said.
"They are unbeaten as well. But there is a lot of belief in our team. The staff and the players know what we can achieve this year."
Timmins was among three players alongside co-captain Brandon O'Neill and attacker Daniel Stynes to join the Jets from Perth.
The Birmingham City product had a strong preseason but missed the season opener with an adductor injury.
"I had a minor issue. I couldn't shift it but I'm on the other side of that now," he said. "I'm up to 100 per cent. It was an unbelievable experience making my debut for the Jets. It has been a bit frustrating with the injury. It was good to overcome that and get back on the pitch."
Striker Beka Mikeltdaze is on track to return from a quad problem against Wanderers. Reno Piscopo played as a false No.9 and produced a man-of-the-match performance against Wellington. He started the season on the left.
"There is a lot of competition there," Timmins said. "At the end of the day, it is what is best for the team."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
