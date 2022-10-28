Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter branch lifesaver of the year Brendon Ryman recognised for service and innovation to help Stockton keep patrolling when there is not enough sand to get on the beach

Donna Page
By Donna Page
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockton Surf Life Saving Club's Brendon Ryman is the Hunter branch Lifesaver of the Year and has developed a system for members to patrol from the beach car park when worsening erosion closes Stockton beach following storm events. Pictures by Marina Neil

BRENDON Ryman knows all too well the problems created by worsening erosion on Stockton beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.