The Newcastle Jets' winning start to the A-League season has ended, going down 2-0 to Western Sydney Wanderers at Comm Bank Stadium on Friday night.
A goal either side of the break to Romain Amalfitano (44th minute) and Brandon Borrello (51st) was enough to secure the home side three points and halt the Jets' winning streak at two.
A dour match match swung on three moments. They all went Wanderers way.
Just before half-time, Amalfitano had a shot deflect off the head of Mark Matta and into the right corner.
Then, six minutes after the break, Borrello was given space on the right edge of the box. His curling left-foot shot bounced before keeper Michael Weier and skimmed into the left corner. In the keeper's defence, his sight may have been blocked by Brandon O'Neill.
At the other end, the one clear chance the Jets crafted in the 56th minute was brilliantly saved by Lawrence Thomas.
Carl Jenkins crossed to an unmarked Reno Piscopo. He drove his first-time effort into the ground but couldn't beat Thomas, who showed great reflexes.
Wanderers had only conceded one goal in three previous outings. Again they gave nothing away.
They closed down the Jets' danger men, blocked the passing lanes and reduced the visitor's space and time.
Brazilian centreback and captain Marcelo was immense.
It wasn't the kind of football Jets coach Arthur Papas wants to play. There was none of the free-flowing ball movement or time in possession to build pressure.
Two goals aside, Weier didn't have to make a save.
Papas retained the same XI that accounted for Wellington 3-1, forcing striker Beka Mikeltadze to return from injury via the bench. Archie Goodwin was ruled out with a minor injury.
Wanderers coach Marko Rudan went with the same starting side for a fourth straight game.
Both sides entered the match unbeaten. The Jets were gunning for a third straight win. Wanderers had strung together two wins and a draw.
Both sides were aggressive early.
Natta, playing against his old club, hustled to block a Suljeman Krpic shot in the third minute.
The opening 15 minutes was tight. The pressure on the ball was high as both outfits squeezed high up the park.
Natta was superb. He was strong in the air, got a foot in when needed and was measured playing out from the back.
The Jets were lucky not to go behind in the 38th minute when Borrello swooped on an errant pass from Angus Thurgate. But his thumping shot from the edge of the box cannoned into the right post.
It took until the 42nd minute for the first shot on target. The Jets broke clear on the counter. Trent Buhagiar crossed early for Jaushua Sotirio but his header was easily saved by Thomas.
The goal finally came a minute before half-time and it took a bit of brilliance from Milos Ninkovic to create it.
The Serbian superstar beat a defender and played Callem Nieuwenhof into space inside the box. His shot hit the right post and fell for Amalfitano. The Frenchman poked a shot which deflected off the head of Natta and into the right corner.
There was a fair deal of luck to the goal, but considering the home side hit the woodwork twice, it was probably deserved.
Papas responded by introducing Mikeltadze for Buhagiar at the break.
The Georgian had a chance inside four minutes, climbing high to glance a header but it spayed wide.
A tough task became incredibly tough in the 51st minute when Borrello was given space on the right edge of the box.
The Jets got into good positions to threaten but couldn't find a killer pass.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.