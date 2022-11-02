Univeristy of Newcastle researchers Anna Giacomini and Luke Wolfenden have been honoured among the NSW Premier's Prizes for Science and Engineering.
Professor Giacomini is the director of the university's Priority Research Centre for Geotechnical Science and Engineering, and Professor Wolfenden is a Hunter Medical Research Institute researcher, as well as a leading expert in public health and the program manager at Hunter New England Health's population health unit.
The pair were awarded during a ceremony at Government House on Wednesday, recognised for their respective contributions to the field of engineering, and leadership in heath innovation.
Professor Giacomini has spent the past two decades improving safety along major transport networks through her extensive study of rock mechanics and rockfall analysis, and in 2017 co-founded the partnership initiative HunterWise to provide opportunities for women and girls in STEM fields.
"It felt surreal at first, but the award is a testament to the exceptional team of researchers I work with and lead. This work has a real impact, from tourists walking on the beach to miners working at the bottom of steep rock surfaces, it's about improving safety for people throughout the region," she said.
"As extreme events are predicted to increase due to climate change, more slopes and infrastructure will be affected. These government funded projects in collaboration with industry partners help develop new technological practices to adapt to regional industry needs."
Professor Wolfenden, who is regarded as a world leader in chronic disease prevention, has worked with NSW Population Health Services to improve the state's health system's capacity to address chronic disease risk, including from obesity, diet, physical activity, as well as alcohol and tobacco use.
"It's very humbling to be receiving such a prestigious award and I'm so grateful for my mentors and colleagues who have helped change the way health has been delivered across NSW," he said.
The NSW Premier's Prizes for Science & Engineering recognise excellence in the field, and reward leading researchers for work that has generated economic, environmental, health, social or technological benefits for the state.
"We are pleased both Professor Giacomini and Professor Wolfenden have been recognised for their outstanding contributions. As leaders in their respective fields, their research has a real impact - in the Hunter region and beyond," The university's vice chancellor for research and innovation, Professor Zee Upton, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
