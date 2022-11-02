Newcastle Herald
2022 NSW Premier's Prizes: Professors Anna Giacomini and Luke Wolfenden of the Univeristy of Newcastle lauded for world-leading research in health and transport safety

Simon McCarthy
Simon McCarthy
November 2 2022
Professor Anna Giacomini is the Director of the University of Newcastles Priority Research Centre for Geotechnical Science and Engineering in the School of Engineering and is committed to innovating, promoting and improving safety in civil and mining environments.

Univeristy of Newcastle researchers Anna Giacomini and Luke Wolfenden have been honoured among the NSW Premier's Prizes for Science and Engineering.

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

