A FIRE which reached the rear of several properties at Salamander Bay on Tuesday will be monitored carefully while water bombing helicopters attempt to douse the flames.
This is the first large bushfire of the summer season for Port Stephens, but the fire in Mambo Wetlands is "unusual" according to Rural Fire Service district manager Superintendent Martin Siemsen.
"Because of the location in the wetland it is not the same as dealing with a fire on a block of bush," he told Newcastle Herald.
"We can't actually get access to the fire, and we can't get trucks up to it. We would be trudging through with water up to our knees, or up to our chest in places. The fire is burning across the reeds along the top of the water, fuelling the fire."
Ground crews remain on scene on Wednesday to monitor the situation. While the fire has been contained to the marsh, if winds pick up in the afternoon the local community could see another active fire situation like the day prior, where flames reached the boundary of homes along Salamander Way.
RFS crews completed a small and very restrained backburn in a strip of bush between Tomaree Library and the Salamander Childcare Centre overnight.
"This is a very sensitive area due to the wetland and also the local koala population," superintendent Siemsen said.
"We were mindful of that when we completed the burn, targeting a small parcel of land about 60 square metres. We were trying to create a line between the known koala habitat and the fire itself."
Rescuers form the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary and Hospital have completed two missions since the fire began. One koala was looked over at the scene and deemed safe to stay in the area. A second koala was taken for treatment at the sanctuary. The Herald will have a report on his condition later today.
Anyone who sees a koala fleeing the fire area, injured, or on the ground, should contact the emergency line on 1800 775 625.
Actions for residents around the fire zone:
EARLIER REPORT: 7AM Wednesday November 9
FIRE crews will continue to work on the bushfire which started in the Mambo Wetlands on Tuesday at Salamander Bay.
The fire has so far burned through 48 hectares, but thanks to the efforts of the Rural Fire Service the blaze is under control.
Firefighters conducted a backburn behind houses along Mariner Crescent and Salamander Way overnight to protect homes in that area.
Crews will return Wednesday morning to continue working to contain the fire.
Salamander Way remained closed for several hours as the fire ripped through bushland, creeping up close to the Tomaree Library.
Many local residents were asked to be ready for evacuations when the blaze was upgraded to watch and act on Tuesday. The water bombing helicopter was brought in and a change to favourable weather conditions in the evening meant activity on the fireground decreased overnight. Residents have been told to continue to monitor conditions.
Actions
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
