King Frankel dominates The Beauford at Newcastle on Hunter day

By Craig Kerry
Updated November 12 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
King Frankel races clear of his rivals in The Beauford at Newcastle on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

King Frankel will go for a break and be aimed at the group 1 Sydney Cup (3200m) in the autumn after dominating the second edition of the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) at Newcastle on Saturday.

