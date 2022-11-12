Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Snowden filly Pierossa takes out Spring Stakes at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 12 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pierossa wins the Spring Stakes. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Jockey Sam Clipperton expects Pierossa to get better over further after she responded to hard riding to stretch out late to win the group 3 Spring Stakes (1600m) for three-year-olds at Newcastle on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.