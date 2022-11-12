Snowden filly Pierossa takes out Spring Stakes at Newcastle

Jockey Sam Clipperton expects Pierossa to get better over further after she responded to hard riding to stretch out late to win the group 3 Spring Stakes (1600m) for three-year-olds at Newcastle on Saturday.
The Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Pierro filly raced midfield in a slowly run affair before coming four wide on the home turn.
Still grinding four lengths off the leaders inside the final 300 metres, Pierossa then sprinted best to win the $200,000 race by a third of a length from Chris Waller-trained Kazalark. Waller-prepared Robusto was third.
Pierossa's stakes victory, at her sixth run, came after a last-start maiden win at Gosford over the mile on October 27.
"I've had a lot of time for the filly for a fair while now and she's progressed with the more racing she's had," Clipperton said.
"She only won a maiden at Gosford with not a lot of depth, but her work on Tuesday morning was first class.
"She's a filly you have to squeeze every last bit out of, but she really knuckles down under hard riding and I think this filly is going to be a more season and more mature filly in the autumn, and particularly when she gets up to those 2000m and beyond distances."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
