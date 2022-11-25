Newcastle Herald
Regional participants honoured

By Mark Duclos
November 25 2022 - 11:00am
Roley Green from the Coonamble Greyhound Racing Club was presented with the prestigious Allan Wheeler medal. Picture supplied

Some of regional NSW's hardest working greyhound enthusiasts and volunteers have been recognised for their services to the industry at a gala function in Sydney.

