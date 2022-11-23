Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man, 19, admits act of cruelty on mob of emus in rural crime spree

SR
By Sam Rigney
November 23 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.

A YOUNG man went on a five-month long rural crime spree, torching abandoned homes, tractors and hay bales, breaking into remote properties and stealing firearms and committing an act of cruelty on a mob of emus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.