Man, 19, admits act of cruelty on mob of emus in rural crime spree

A YOUNG man went on a five-month long rural crime spree, torching abandoned homes, tractors and hay bales, breaking into remote properties and stealing firearms and committing an act of cruelty on a mob of emus.
Brendan Cannard, 19, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded guilty to a string of offences, including destroying property in company using fire, possessing firearms, break and enter and armed robbery.
Cannard will next appear in Newcastle District Court in February to get a sentence date.
Rural crime investigators established Strike Force Carribee in October last year to investigate a number of arson and break-in offences in the Upper Hunter.
In September, two computer terminals were damaged by rocks at a coal mine at Glennies Creek before a vacant house on Middle Falbrook Road, two hay bales and two garbage bins were destroyed by fire.
Later in September, three firearms were stolen from a rural property at Milbrodale and on Christmas Day a tractor was found burnt out at Tilpa. In February, Cannard and another man were armed when they held up a service station at Dunolly. After Cannard's arrest in February, police found five firearms hidden in PVC piping in bushland at Bridgman.
As well as the break-ins and arsons, Cannard pleaded guilty on Wednesday to "committing an act of cruelty upon a mob of emus" at White Cliffs.
Cannard's co-accused, Brandon Stephen Kennedy-Jones, did not enter any pleas on Wednesday and his matter was adjourned until next month.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
