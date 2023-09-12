A new multimillion-dollar playground in Hamilton is a step closer after the contract for construction was put out to tender.
The playground in Gregson Park will include traditional equipment; accessible, sensory and nature-based play options and Indigenous elements including a yarning circle and a bush tucker garden.
Additional shade will be installed, as well as a water feature, seating, footbridges, an upgraded, accessible amenities building and new covered picnic area.
City of Newcastle said in November 2022 that construction was expected to start in mid-2023, however that has been pushed back to early 2024.
Hamilton Business Improvement Association chair Reece Hignell said the new playspace would provide plenty of benefits for the suburb.
"Gregson Park is a popular destination that attracts visitors from Hamilton and the wider Newcastle community," Mr Hignell said.
"This new playground will provide a drawcard for more families and that will hopefully create increased foot traffic for all of our wonderful businesses in and around Beaumont Street."
Concept designs were publicly exhibited in 2022, after community engagement to prepare the Gregson Park Masterplan 2021.
