"When I joined the board at Wests the story was, 'the first woman in the history to join', and yes, that's significant. But there's always a first for everything," she said. "When I joined the [Business Hunter] board we had the first ever female chair [Karen Howard], then employed our first ever CEO [Kristen Keegan], so it's almost fitting that I have been bestowed this as we have an incoming female president, which I think is lovely."

