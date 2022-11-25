Newcastle Herald
Katie Brassil the first female to receive lifelong membership of Business Hunter as Lauren Eyles becomes its second president

Penelope Green
Penelope Green
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Incoming Business Hunter president Lauren Eyles, left, with industry leader Katie Brassil, in Newcastle on Friday. Picture by Jonothan Carroll

FORMER Business Hunter board director Katie Brassil has been bestowed life membership of the region's peak business group - the first female recipient in its 136-year history - as Lauren Eyles steps into the role of its second female president.

