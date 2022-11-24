Teenagers charged over car thefts, pursuits live-streamed online

Thirteen teenagers have been charged as part of an investigation into the thefts of luxury vehicles and police pursuits across the Hunter region - some of which the young people allegedly broadcast online.
Officers from the Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens-Hunter, Newcastle City and Hunter Valley police districts made the arrests on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as part of inquiries under Strike Force Baste.
Police will allege the youths used social media platforms to coordinate their actions, find target vehicles and live-stream pursuits.
Investigators this week arrested 13 teenagers who were each charged with a share of 37 counts, including aggravated break and enter; stealing a vehicle; driving recklessly, furiously or speeding in a dangerous manner; possessing car breaking implements; knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group and breach of bail.
They were all refused bail by police and are now before the Children's Court.
Police are expected to speak publicly about the operation later on Friday morning.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.