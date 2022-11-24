He had a dreadful, dreadful problem with alcohol...- Maitland Local Court heard yesterday.
A man who crashed a vehicle into a parked car at Tarro, while he had a blood-alcohol reading more than six times the legal limit, will be sentenced next month.
David Anthony Callen was listed for sentencing in Maitland Local Court on Thursday morning, but his solicitor said her client was unable to appear because he was undergoing rehabilitation.
"I think he's made a real change and he's really made a commitment," she told the court.
"He had a dreadful, dreadful problem with alcohol and he's come ahead in leaps and bounds."
Callen, now 49, pleaded guilty in February to high range drink driving.
He was charged in December last year after he crashed a vehicle into a parked Mercedes car, which was pushed into a Haval in front of it - the Haval was then pushed into a Hyundai - on Anderson Drive.
Callen's vehicle, the Mercedes and the Haval were extensively damaged, according to court documents.
After recording a positive roadside blood-alcohol result, Callen was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station and returned a reading of 0.317.
He could not tell police when he had consumed his first or last drink and said he was an alcoholic.
Magistrate Ron Maiden on Thursday set a sentencing date of December 14.
