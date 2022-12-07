Under my plan, a high-speed train will depart from Newcastle every 20 minutes, stopping at Broadmeadow, Glendale and Tuggerah HSR before crossing the Hawkesbury to Sydney. A high-speed train will depart from Tarro every 20 minutes, stopping at Tuggerah HSR then heading to Sydney. These frequencies are required to be competitive with car travel. Tuggerah HSR will see a departure every 10 minutes. This frequency enables an efficient supporting coach network. There will also be high-speed train departures from Newcastle, stopping at Broadmeadow, Glendale and (via the high-speed bypass) Wyong, Tuggerah (existing), Ourimbah, Gosford and Woy Woy. This is the fast Gosford service.