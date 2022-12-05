Hunter challenge for silver at NSW Interbranch surf lifesaving titles

Captains Nic Stoddart and Nicola Owen led the way as Hunter fell just short of a breakthrough runner-up finish at the NSW Interbranch surf lifesaving titles on the weekend at Shelly Beach.
Hunter finished third, eight points behind Sydney Northern Beaches but ahead again of traditional rivals Central Coast. Sydney won the two-day carnival, which took in under 12, 13, 14, 15, 17 and open competition.
Stoddart and Owen won the open ironman and ironwomen to give Hunter a flying start on Saturday but Northern Beaches finished the better late on Sunday.
"It was a really good result, just eight points off second," Hunter coach Ryan Cook said on Monday.
"That's the closest we've ever been to second. We were second for most of the day yesterday, up until the last few beach flags, and we just got pipped at the post.
"It was a shame because everyone was really pushing for second, but third is still exceptional. That's fourth times in a row."
It was the first time the titles have been held since 2019 after COVID-19 (2020) then poor water quality (2021) led to cancellations.
Hunter winners were: Emerson Leadbeatter (U/15 female beach flag), Phoebe Doran (U/15 female beach sprint), Poppy Doran (U/17 female beach sprint), Blake Cook, Jack Johns, Beau McGregor (U/17-open male ski relay), Zara Foran and Lola Russell (U/17 female board rescue), Owen and Stoddart (open mixed board rescue), Campbell Connolly and Leadbeatter (U/15 mixed 2x1km beach relay), Alannah Dimmock and Thomas Chalmers (U/13 mixed 2x1km beach relay), Sidney Forbes and Johns (U/17 male board relay), Cook and Stoddart (open male board relay), Will Munro and Taj Williams (U/13 male board relay), Dimmock (U/13 female 2km beach run), Chalmers (U/13 male 2km beach run), Johns, Billy Foran, Kai and Blake Cook, Munro and Charlie de Carle (male all age board relay), Imogen and Lily Egan, Grace Van Esveld, Owen, Evie Waller and Kaitlin Rees (female all age board relay), Zara Campbell, Georgia Munro, Alexis Sutherland, Van Esveld, Rees and Russell (female all age swim relay), Leadbeatter and Doran (U/15 female beach relay).
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.