Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Miscarriage leave and 20 day DV allowance in City of Newcastle council staff enterprise agreement

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle executive director corporate services David Clarke, United Services Union organiser Luke Hutchinson, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and council lead union delegate Keven Burgess at the council works depot.

A proposed new Newcastle council enterprise agreement will include casual Civic Theatre staff for the first time, as well as doubled domestic violence leave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.