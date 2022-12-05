KISSCHASY have announced their first Newcastle show since 2015 as part of their national comeback tour.
The popular Melbourne emo-rock band recently reformed for Good Things Festival and after the success of the shows decided to extend the reunion to a nine-date tour.
The Cambridge Hotel will host Kisschasy on May 13. Kisschasy's last Newcastle show was at the Cambridge in October 2015.
Kisschasy are best known for their 2000s hits Opinions Won't Keep You Warm At Night, Spray On Pants and Do-Do's and Whoa-Oh's.
The band went on hiatus in 2015 after frontman Darren Cordeux relocated to Los Angeles.
"We're really excited to breathe new life into these songs that we remain very proud of," Cordeux said.
"It's humbling that our fan base endures almost a decade after we hung up our instruments, and it's reminded us that we created something very special together; a body of work that has managed to stand the test of time.
"This tour is for those who still hold our songs dear and have been waiting since we closed that curtain in 2015."
