Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Beloved emo-pop band Kisschasy return after seven-year break

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
December 6 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kisschasy are touring again in May next year.

KISSCHASY have announced their first Newcastle show since 2015 as part of their national comeback tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.