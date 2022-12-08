Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation gives more than $770,000 to Hunter charities and community groups in latest funding round

Penelope Green
Penelope Green
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 2:00pm
Spinal Cord Injuries Australia employee Rob Wynn says his spinal injury changed his outlook for the better. SCIA has received funding from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

ROB Wynn was 36 and a father to two young children when scans revealed a large, benign tumour on his spine which would ultimately render him a paraplegic.

Local News

