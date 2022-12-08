Newcastle Herald
COVID NSW and Hunter: Case numbers climb as Dr Kerry Chant says wave peak to come next week

Anita Beaumont
December 9 2022 - 8:00am
December 9 2022 - 8:00am
Latest COVID wave peak still to come, Dr Chant says

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb as Hunter New England records eight COVID-related deaths in the past week as experts predict the latest wave will peak next week.

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

