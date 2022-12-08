Latest COVID wave peak still to come, Dr Chant says

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb as Hunter New England records eight COVID-related deaths in the past week as experts predict the latest wave will peak next week.
There were almost 4390 new cases recorded in the Hunter New England region in the week ending December 3, up 25 per cent on the previous week and taking the region's total year-to-date tally to 387,818 cases.
The latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report shows Hunter hospitals are providing care for 81 patients, including three in intensive care.
State-wide, 697 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days were admitted to a NSW public hospital. Across NSW, there were 35 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past week.
NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said while the state is seeing a high number of COVID-19 cases, they don't believe this wave has yet reached its peak.
There were 37,088 people diagnosed with COVID-19 this week, an increase of 9.1 per cent since the previous week.
"We expect to see the peak in the next week or so, and then we will see a decline in the number of cases," Dr Chant said.
She urged people who are older, or at increased risk, speak to their GP about a COVID plan.
Dr Chant said it was important for people to know if they were eligible for antivirals, as they needed to be taken promptly in order to help prevent hospitalisation.
"Lets all keep doing the little things as we head into the festive season," Dr Chant said. "Make sure your vaccinations are up to date... Vaccination is your best protection against severe illness and evidence from overseas is showing that vaccination reduces the risk of long COVID."
Dr Chant encouraged people to wear masks indoors and in crowded places, and for people to stay home and avoid high risk areas if they have cold and flu symptoms.
The surveillance report shows influenza is also circulating, with 243 people diagnosed - up 19.7 per cent from the previous week.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.