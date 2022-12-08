For the first time Greyhound As Pets (GAP) will hold a two-day Spirit of Christmas, Foster Care Event, on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 at their new Londonderry Adoption Centre.
More than 30 greyhounds will be ready to head home for some valuable 'Pet Preparation' time with a loving family.
The GAP team is looking for families and individuals to help get their greyhounds ready for life as a pet, and at the same time experience what it is like to have a greyhound in their home. All without adopting or committing to full-time pet ownership.
Foster parents have a role to introduce a greyhound to domestic life, including such aspects as living inside and out, meeting new people and pets and tackling "weird and wonderful" experiences like stairs and slippery surfaces, noise from the television, the kitchen and the children.
Essentially it's everyday life.
To help with new foster carers GAP will hold special greyhound foster care educational seminars on both days.
Additionally GAP foster carers are provided with everything they need to get started including a collar, a lead, dry food, bowls and bedding.
Foster periods can last up to six weeks and during that time the GAP staff are just a phone call away for any assistance.
You can contact the GAP team at gapws@grnsw.com.au or call 1800 696 377 for more information on fostering a greyhound.
