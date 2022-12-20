HEALTH authorities have issued a warning about mosquito bites after "medium to high" numbers were detected in the Newcastle area.
Hunter New England Health have urged people to take precautions against getting bitten as the wet summer continues providing ideal breeding conditions for mosquitos
Viruses such as Japanese encephalitis virus, Ross River, Barmah Forest, Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis are the biggest risks when it comes to mozzie bites.
Simple steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes include:
The health service also suggested getting vaccinated against JEV, with about 95 per cent of people developing a good immune response to the virus following vaccination. The vaccine is free for those who live or work in high risk industries or areas.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.